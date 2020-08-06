Ridley Scott's sci-fi series trailer for HBO Max is online

Share it:

Ridley Scott he built his career on real milestones of cinema: Blade Runner, Alien and The Martian are just some of the titles that have made him one of the most avant-garde filmmakers of our time and now HBO Max gives a special preview of his next project Raised By Wolves

Protagonists of the sci-fi series will be the two named androids Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), both a guide and point of reference for some human children raised on a newly colonized planet and whose inhabitants are increasingly fighting with each other, guided by their respective religious faiths. In an attempt to maintain order and peace the two androids will be watershed in human beliefs and desires and they will soon understand that violence is perhaps the only way to do it.

The actors Winta McGrath, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hizzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah and Ivy Wong they will lend their faces respectively to the protagonists children Campion, Paul, Hunter, Tempest, Holly and Vita that the androids take care of. Niamh Algar instead will be Sue, a militarily trained rescuer and married to Marcus, played by Travis Fimmel, aka Ragnar in the series Vikings. while Matias Varela it will be Lucius, a loyal soldier who is trying to remedy his father's dramatic failures, whose repercussions endanger the future of children and the planet itself.

The series will debut on HBO Max on September 3rd and it will be the first serial production of the director of Il Gladiatore.