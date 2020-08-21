Ridley Scott exaggerated! In the Gucci film also De Niro, Leto, Al Pacino and Adam Driver!

Share it:

Although he has yet to finish filming The Last Duel, his new film starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon e Adam Driver, director Ridley Scott has armored a gigantic cast to say the least for his next upcoming film, an as yet untitled project dedicated to Gucci.

The film, based on the dynasty of the famous Italian fashion house, will notably follow the murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the company’s founder, with the actress nominated for an Oscar for A Star is Born Lady Gaga who will play the role of Patrizia Reggiani, Gucci’s ex-wife convicted of orchestrating the murder in 1995.

Now Deadline reports that the production also welcomed Adam Driver to its cast, from which Scott was evidently electrocuted during the works for The Last Duel, and then again Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jack Huston e Reeve Carney.

Scott’s wife, Giannina Scott, has long been passionate about the cinematic perspectives of a work on the tumultuous Gucci dynasty. The actress-producer, famous for playing the part of Massimo’s wife Gladiator, proposed the project to Scott several years ago, and in the end the story was scripted by Roberto Bentivegna from Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed”.

Husband and wife will produce the film through the Scott Free Productions banner.

On the sidelines we point out that, as communicated by Deadline, the filming of The Last Duel will restart next week.