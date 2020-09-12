Riders Republic: Ubisoft presents the game dedicated to extreme sports in a social sauce

The Ubisoft Forward stage was a showcase for the new Riders Republic, the arcade game dedicated to extreme sports with a strong social connotation that will arrive next February on current-gen and next-gen platforms.

Riders Republic it is in fact dedicated to all lovers of alternative disciplines such as snowboarding, skiing, downhill and skydiving and will lead players to immerse themselves in the splendid frames of the great American parks including Bryce Canion, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain, Sequoia Park and many others. The game, strongly oriented towards multiplayer, will offer competitive and PvP challenges with up to 50 players, as well as co-op and solo modes.

The career mode will allow players to manage their pilot through progression based on equipment and skills, as well as on the almost total customization of the avatar. Riders Republic will offer the best on next generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series thanks to the 60 fps framerate and specific optimizations.

The new Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake was presented during the show. Before leaving you to the trailer and gameplay, we remind you that Riders Republic will be released on February 25, 2021 su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X e su Stadia.