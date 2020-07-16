Ride Your Wave: Masaaki Yuasa movie review on Prime Video

Share it:

In these months i Italian cinemas have been forced to close for a long period of time, all the films envisaged have seen their release date postponed, if not completely canceled the passage in the theaters. It is the fate that has also fallen to the anime in the cinema distributed by Koch Media (Lupine III The First, Hello World) e Dynit (My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising). In the bad luck however, some of these jobs have been diverted to the home video market or towards streaming on the main platforms available in our country.

That's exactly what happened to Ride your Wave, the latest film directed by the brilliant director Masaaki Yuasa, one of the stars of the current panorama of Japanese animation and really prolific author in recent months, as the anime Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken testify! and Japan Sinks. Expected initially as special event at the cinema from 20 to 22 April 2020 and postponed for the reasons mentioned above, Ride your Wave arrives thanks to Dynit on Amazon Prime Video, where it has been available since last July 8th. Here is our review of what Hideo Kojima called the best anime of 2019.

Ride the waves of love

Ride your Wave, unlike most of the director's works, it is not written by Yuasa himself but by Reiko Yoshida, mangaka and veteran screenwriter of the industry to whom we owe great successes like Tokyo Mew Mew, K-On! is Liz and the Blue Bird. Not based on previously published works, the film was released in Japanese cinemas starting June 21, 2019, after being released previewed at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival on June 10 of the same year.

1 hour and 34 minutes long and made at the studio Science Saru, the film stars nineteen Hinako Mukaimizu, a girl passionate about sea and surfing who moves to a coastal city to attend college.

Hinako's life is destined to change when, trapped in the building where she lives due to a fire caused by the launch of illegal fireworks, she is rescued by the affable young firefighter Minato Hinageshi, two years older than her.

Following this meeting, the two start dating and Hinako, fascinated by the kind and courteous ways of the boy and his willingness to help others, falls in love with Minato being reciprocated. A sudden tragedy, unfortunately, is destined to upset the happiness of the protagonist, but as she herself will discover over time, it will also aim to make her aware of her life and future.

After the spectacular The Children of the Sea and Lu and the city of mermaids (always directed by Yuasa), here is another Japanese animated film having at its center the sea, the water and the always fascinating symbolisms they represent. Ride your Wave it is however quite unusual work for the director of Fukuoka.

This time we have indeed a classic love story in dramatic colors and with a hint of supernatural, a leitmotiv that the Japanese public (and not only) seems to appreciate a lot in recent years as evidenced by the great success of works such as Your Name. and Weathering with you. Unfortunately, the fact that Yuasa on this tour did not even sign the script it has a significant impact on the final product quality.

If you fall, the important thing is to know how to get up

In the first 30-40 minutes, Ride your Wave tells us the love story between Hinako and Minato. This part is without a doubt the most successful of the entire film, because the development of the relationship between the two characters takes place in a credible and genuine way, without any particularly original inspiration (but history does not need it, after all), showing us the scenes of daily life of the tender couple and adequately characterizing Hinako and Minato, in those which constitute the basis for the change of register that the film will implement in the second part. The tragedy that breaks through the protagonist's life is presented to us without particular emphasis or drama, a choice that we appreciated a lot and in line with the sincere and sincere atmosphere of the film. From that moment, as already mentioned, Ride your Wave turn towards the drama telling the crisis and the difficulties of the protagonist Hinako, unable to accept what happened and to change her life.

There supernatural turn which fits into the story, and which is not in the least out of place even if it is never justified, in addition to giving a pleasant lightness, it therefore becomes an excellent device for dealing with important issues such as the mourning processgrowth and overcoming difficulties.

Difficulties that Hinako will have to learn to tame, just like her beloved waves, in order to throw a painful past behind her and see her shine again a bright future in front of him.

Unfortunately, the good intentions of this second half collide with a rather rough writing which prevents the film from fully expressing its full potential. Despite the basic coherence of the message that the work wants to express, the last act of Ride your Wave it proves rather disorganized and inconsistent with the rest of the script.

Effective moments if taken alone but managed clumsily in the general economy of the story. They also don't help some fairly forced passages, like the one in which we discover the origin of the true bond that unites Hinako and Minato or the final sequence, a mere pretext to conclude the events with a climax that in all honesty was not necessary.

The charm and colors of the sea

If from a narrative point of view Ride your Wave represents the production of Masaaki Yuasa and Science Saru that you don't expect, from the visual one we are in line with the standards to which the animation studio, founded in 2013 by the same director, has accustomed us in recent years. The character design by Mari Motohashi is clearly inspired by that of Kiyotaka Oshiyama present in Devilman: Crybaby, distant but not too far from the current canon of the sector and devoid of any unnecessary frills (read: fanservice). A style that shines in facial expressions and animations, which here give their best in the most dynamic scenes and in the splendid representation of water and its interaction with surfaces, and could not have been otherwise in a work in which the sea is almost the second protagonist. We are not at the stellar levels of Ponyo on the Reef or the aforementioned The Children of the Sea, but Ride your Wave testifies once again to the great talent of a studio which, in a few years, has already gained a leading position in the Japanese animation scene.

Thanks also to the color palette that sees both warm and cold colors at work, with the first ones in a slight majority, the film is therefore an excellent visual spectacle, which sins only in the sporadic inconsistency of some designs.

On a sound level, the music of Michiru Oshima perfectly accompanies every moment of the story, while the song Brand New Story, a true symbol of the union of Hinako and Minato, and its catchy tune will soon enter your head.

Ride your Wave is also available on Prime Video with voices in Italian, who see Jacopo Calatroni and Giulia Bersani as the two protagonists. A dubbing of very good workmanship, which does justice to the characters and their characterization, but we also recommend the Japanese one with subtitles for the experience closer to the original one.