Ride Your Wave is now available for all Amazon Prime subscribers

Of Ride Your Wave we have talked several times over the past few years, the last and much talked about film that materialized thanks to the hard work of Masaaki Yuasa that in Japan has been able to earn the praise of critics and the public, with excellent results at the box office that undoubtedly bode well.

We were in the middle of December 2019 when Dynit officially confirmed the arrival of the film also in Italian theaters, an output that in the end never saw the light. Following the pandemic from COVID-19 that hit the whole planet, in fact, the programming of the work was canceled and given the recent developments, it was finally decided that everything would no longer be distributed in cinemas.

Fortunately, however, the sad news is followed by a decidedly happier one, namely the confirmation that Ride Your Wave is now available directly on Prime Video for all subscribers to the Amazon branded service, an unexpected twist that will surely delight many, even if for the moment it is not known whether this will affect the earnings that production could have initially aspired to. In addition, many are also wondering whether the choice will affect the home-video output of the product, which basically has not been talked about. However, in case you want to enjoy the animated film, all you have to do is subscribe to Prime Video and click on the source of this news.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that Ride Your Wave has won several awards in recent months, including that for the best animated film at SITGES.