RIDE 4: the contents of the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions in the nextgen trailer

After discussing how we will be able to take advantage of PS5’s DualSense in RIDE 4, the authors of Milestone are packaging a video to illustrate the contents and unreleased features of the nextgen version of their eagerly awaited motorsport simulator for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The NextGen Trailer packaged by the Italian developers allows us to peek into the folds of the graphics engine that will push RIDE 4 on the next Sony and Microsoft home platforms. According to what specified by Milestone, the new chapter of their simulation racing game will exploit the compitational power of PS5 and Xbox Series X to offer an even more fluid experience, reaching a resolution up to 4K and a refresh rate of screen images anchored to 60fps. All this, with the addition of evolved shaders and of very high definition texture.

In addition to the aforementioned support for the advanced functions of DualSense such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, Milestone promises to further elevate the gameplay of RIDE 4 on nextgen systems by increasing the maximum number of participants in races to carry it. up to 20 pilots. RIDE 4 is scheduled to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X on January 21, 2021.

Buyers of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Miestone’s new racing, coming theOctober 8 this year together with the PC edition, they will be able to download an update for the corresponding nextgen console. The update in question will be free until April 30, 2021.