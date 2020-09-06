RIDE 4 on PS5: Milestone reveals how it will take advantage of the SSD and DualSense

Share it:

On the PlayStation official blog a long post dedicated entirely to the version has just been published PlayStation 5 of RIDE 4, the next Milestone title that will use all the main features of the next generation Sony machine to its advantage.

For what concerns theSSD, this will allow the game not only to significantly reduce the duration of the loading screens and speed up the start of a race, but will also allow you to reach high speeds aboard two-wheeled vehicles without there being any problem in loading the same quickly other sections of the circuit. Great attention has also been paid to the implementation of controller support DualSense, whose feedback aptico it will give the player the feeling of being aboard the very fast ei bikes grilletti mechanics will make the experience more immersive thanks to the use of brake and accelerator, which will have different resistances based on the situation you are facing. To accompany this information we find the confirmation of support to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, possible thanks to the power of PlayStation 5.

We remind you that the release of RIDE 4 in the PS5 version is set for the next one January 21, 2021. The PS4, Xbox One and PC edition will instead arrive on the shelves starting from 8 October 2020. There is no information on the Xbox Series X version and on any free or paid upgrade for those who decide to buy the PS4 version and then move on to the next-gen Sony console.