RIDE 4: free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X versions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the weekend Milestone unveiled more details on RIDE 4, new episode of the famous racing series arriving in October on PC and current generation consoles and early next year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In this regard, there is good news.

Milestone announces that “Players who purchase the PlayStation 4 version of the game will be able to download the PS5 version at no additional cost until April 30, 2021, including all previously purchased DLCs. While players who purchase the Xbox One version of the game will be able to automatically download the Xbox Series X version of the game at no additional cost thanks to the Smart Delivery feature.“

At the moment the game can be pre-ordered in digital format, by booking the standard edition on PS4 and Xbox One you will receive a Bonus Pack with 2 iconic bikes, 5 new events and 1 additional achievement / trophy, while the Special Edition pre-order Bonus Pack will contain 4 iconic bikes, 10 new events, 2 additional achievements / trophies and 3 days of early access before launch. On PC, the pre-order will guarantee a 10% discount on the 10% price, 2 iconic bikes, 5 new events and 1 additional achievement.

RIDE 4 comes out on October 8th on PS4, Xbox One and PC, from 21 January 2021 available on PS5 and Xbox Series X. RIDE 4 for PS5. it will take advantage of the SSD and DualSense to ensure faster loading and propose an even more precise and accurate control system.