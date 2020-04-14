Ricky Rubio: "We must not hide our emotions"

The NBA and national team base has gone through SER again and wanted to have a few words for those who have lost someone they love at the moment. "You will never lift with illusion after that, but you have to learn to live remembering the good things about the lost person, "he explained, reiterating the importance of hold on to values of that person, as it happened to him with his mother.

She has also received questions from listeners about how children experience this confinement. For the player, it is true that children need to go out and "spend energy" and that they may now be a little unstable, with moments of both laughter and crying, especially if they have lost someone, but you have to let those flow feelings. "You have to feel. If children have that energy to laugh, they laugh. And if they have it to cry, let them cry. We must not hide our emotions"He pointed out. Rubio is very clear that in a situation like the one we are experiencing now" we have to empathize with each other. "

Chat with Leiva

Rubio has shared a few minutes with the musician Leiva, who has confessed that when composing it is difficult for musicians to remain oblivious to everything that is happening but has recommended "be patient" so that the songs that arise in this type of situation do not remain "temporary".

Both have also talked about how they feel when someone confesses their admiration. "I only play basketball well and Leiva will say that he writes songs and sings. That is something that comes naturally to us.

Ricky's meditation

Pacojó surprised Rubio with a question from Víctor Claver, team mate, about the meditation, something I have been practicing for more than five years: "I started with what was happening to my mother and it helped me to make everything much more relativized."

"There are times when the world is upon you and it is necessary to silence your mind. The problems do not disappear, but you see that they can be solved later," he explained before saying that there is no single method of meditation, but you can start by being quiet for a few minutes or listening to the breath. "So I have learned to control emotions. I still have them, but they don't eat me. "

The latest news from the world of sports