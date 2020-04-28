Ricky Rubio: "The key to success is being a family"

Ricky Rubio He has returned to 'La Ventana' to speak with Francino and Pacojó, respond to listeners and receive a surprise. This Tuesday he wanted to remember the figure of Michael Robinson, who died at the age of 61, of which he stated that "he left a lot of mark on many people". As on other occasions, the player has recalled that a good way to face a loss like Michael's is to remember precisely the mark that he left on each one.

The Suns player has also recalled the bad times he experienced with his serious injury in his beginnings in the NBA and has revealed the nightmares who suffered in those moments. "I dreamed that I would be injured again and that I would not walk again," he confessed.

The surprise of this week has been to put him in conversation with the actor Darko Peric, who plays Helsinki in 'The paper house', series of which a great follower confesses. For the player, the series and the selection have one point in common: the secret of their success is because their participants they are a family.

Rubio admits that he would like to participate in the series with a cameo like that performed by Neymar. "You see that they are a family, like in the basketball team. The success is due to that, to We are a family"says the world champion and the MVP of the last World Cup.

