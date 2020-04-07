Sports

Ricky Rubio: "The athletes are at home and those who are saving us are the toilets"

April 7, 2020
Edie Perez
Ricky Rubio will stop by La Ventana every Tuesday to chat with Carles Francino and Pacojó during confinement time. In his first speech, the Phoenix Suns player claimed that "The athletes are at home and those who save us are the toilets."


"When there are adversities, solutions must be proposed: there are many that we can give to people in need with the Foundation. And what better way than to train ", began to explain.

Regarding what led him to create his own Foundation, Rubio was clear: "The values ​​of helping people were instilled in me by my mother, that always put others ahead. "

Regarding how he deals with confinement, Rubio explained that he considers "important to maintain the routine." "At home you fall into the 'I'll do it later'. I'm lucky to have a small gym and an outside basket. Ahelp remove the jumpsuit from playing basketball, "he added.

On having achieved success from an early age, Ricky explained that "when you reach the top many people tell you what you want to hear". "It is important to be clear that we only play basketball well. The athletes are at home and those who save us are the toilets ", express.

"At the beginning of my career I had rapid success. But that is lucky and no. Then, when it takes more time for the victory to come, it is when you give importance to it," he added.

Lastly, Ricky wanted to end up beating up the listeners directly. "To all listeners: I am here for what you need. Any questions, comments … We are here to help and have a good time, "he concluded.



