Ricky Rubio retires injured against the Lakers after a slip

January 2, 2020
Edie Perez
The Spanish base Ricky Rubio has been forced to abandon due to injury the duel of Phoenix Suns against Los Angeles Lakers, resolved with defeat of his team (117-107) against the leader of the Western Conference.

With four minutes left to finish the game, llocal star Anthony Davis slipped on the ground after penetration. The floor was wet with his sweat and, in the next action in the Suns area, Rubio slipped and stretched his legs in an unnatural gesture. He limped away from the Staples Center and the extent of his physical problem is still unknown.

This mishap crowned a strange game of his team, which began very disconnected in the Staples Center and finished the first quarter 26 points down (43-17). The 'triple-double' of LeBron James (31 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) and the 'double-double' of the mentioned Davis (26 and 11) were too high a wall.

Although the local income reached 36 points in the third quarter, the Suns did not give up and were filing the disadvantage from the hand of Devin Booker, top scorer of the duel with 32 goals, while Ricky contributed 6 along with 9 assists, 5 rebounds and 1 steal.

In this way, the Lakers only won by seven in the absence of just over two minutes (110-103), but James returned to the court to stop the attempt of a comeback that would have been epic. The local star settled the match from the free throws and left Eleventh Phoenix in the West with a balance of 13-21.

