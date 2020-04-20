Ricky Rubio debuts as 'teacher' for quarantined children

Ricky Rubio It has been released this Monday as a physical education monitor for children in this confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has done so within the new space titled We move that has been created in the program We learn at home With which the clan channel tries to support the training of children in these weeks when they are unable to attend school.

The international with the Spanish team and player of the Phoenix Suns The NBA has taught four routines this Monday that children can do at home to stay in shape despite not being able to go outside for now.

Through this space, carried out by RTVE in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, different elite athletes to remind the children of the importance of continuing to exercise at home through different routines prepared by Physical Education teachers. Among them, the Karate fighter Sandra Sánchez, water polo player Laura Ester, sailor Blanca Manchón, former handball player Juanín García and member of the Spanish artistic swimming team Sara Saldaña.

Ricky Rubio, in the SER

The Ricky Rubio Foundation and the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) have actively contributed to this initiative. The Spanish, who was the best player of the last Basketball World Cup in which Spain took the victory, also wants to help everyone in these difficult times in the space of every Tuesday in Window with Carles Francino and Francisco José Delgado. Ricky will return this Tuesday, April 21, to talk with the listeners of the SER and answer their questions. It will be around 15:20 hours.

The latest news from the world of sports