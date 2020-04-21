Ricky Rubio: "Before I said no to things that are more important than basketball"

"We don't have to obsess over something". It is the reflection of Ricky Rubio in his new step through 'La Ventana', where he has spoken with Francino and Francisco José Delgado and has answered questions from Marc Gasol and of the writer Rafael Santandreu.

With the latter he has reflected on the importance of forgetting those obsessions, even the one he had with basketball. In fact, he has recognized that it was a Santacreu book that taught him to relativize the importance that he gave to basketball despite the fact that it is what he likes the most. "Before said no to things which are more important. A meal with the family, details with friends … ", he pointed out.

Rubio recognizes that when something is given so much importance, it may not turn out as one likes: "If you put too much weight on something you can end up hating it"

Marc Gasol's big question

The base has answered live to a question about Marc in which he asked how the fact of being a father changed him. And Rubio has admitted that now he cannot carry out routines he could do before, like naps on game days or lunch hours. "With a child, he sends his schedule more than mine," he acknowledged.

He has also answered Salva, a father who asked for advice for his daughter, who had lost the illusion for basketball due to this break due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It is normal to lose. In my first year in the NBA I broke my crusaders and I was really screwed. The world fell on me, but the illusion returns, "he said, insisting that you cannot always be motivated.

