Ricky Martin surprises his fans with his toned abdomen

February 11, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Singer Ricky Martin, originally from Puerto Rico, United States, causes a furor on social networks by sharing an image that shows how his toned abdomen looks.

There is no doubt that Ricky Martin spends it exercising and eating nutritiously, and proof of this is the photograph he places on his Instagram account.

#MotimientoTour

A shared post by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on



Impressive, this is how some followers of Ricky Martin point out that he looks at his abdomen. At 48 years of age, the famous singer has one of the sexiest bodies in the world of international entertainment.

Ricky Martin, who is the father of three children, next to his partner Jwan Yosef, has more than 13 million followers on Instagram and often shares personal and professional images of him.

Men and women are full of compliments to the publication of Ricky Martin, after seeing the photograph in which he shows his abdomen of ten.

