Ricky Martin presents his baby Renn on Instagram

The famous singer Ricky Martin, originally from San Juan Puerto Rico, United States, reveals the face of Renn Martin-Yosef, the youngest of his children, on Instagram.

Through a post, Ricky Martin, singer of songs like Vuelve and María, confirms that the baby also carries the surname of Jwan Yosef, her husband.

It is until today that Ricky Martin publicly shows his baby's face, who was born last October and is his fourth son, the second from his marriage to Jwan, who is also Lucia's father.

Here is my #ArabeBoricua … Renn Martin-Yosef. The baby of the house ”, writes Ricky Martin in the title of the image that is celebrated by his fans around the world.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are the parents of four children: Matero, Valentino, 11 years old, Lucia and now Renn, and on their social networks the happy husbands publish images of themselves with their children.

And the identity of the mother of the four children is a secret. Although Ricky Martin is constantly being asked, he is silent.

Ricky Martin announced to the chain E! In January 2018, she married Jwan Yosef, both boyfriends since 2016 and also said that they were both very much in love.

We exchange votes and swear everything. We sign all the papers we need, prenuptial agreements included. I can't call him boyfriend anymore. He is my husband. He's my man. "

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef started dating in 2016 and Ricky Martin made it public on comedian Ellen DeGeneres' show that he was the one who proposed to Jwan.

