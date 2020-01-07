Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globe 2020, the comedian has hit the mark with his anti-celeb irony

Share it:

Like every year, i Golden Globe 2020 they gave us emotions: in addition to the celebration of the fashion trends of the moment on the red carpet and the sensational banana peels, much of the success of the evening is due to the conductor of the Globes or Ricky Gervais, the most desecrating, cynical and cruel British comedian of all.

Ricky Gervais had two main tasks: to raise the ratings of a show that he especially likes in the early stages, those of the pre-show in which the stars arrive on the red carpet and then he swoops in the three hours of live (which are a long list of prizes and speeches of thanks, a little boring) and shoot them left and right, as only he can do. It is in the initial speech of the Golden Globe 2020 Ricky Gervais did his dirty job: he threw arrows at anyone, he recalled some of the hottest showbiz scandals of 2019 (from Jeffrey Epstein to Harvey Weinstein, passing through Prince Andrew of York), he made fun of big names like Martin Scorsese and Leonardo di Caprio.

And the audience of the Golden Globe 2020, massacred in its weakest points, was laughing out loud. But what enchantment does Ricky Gervais to the listener, since nobody is offended (almost) never?

Who is Ricky Gervais, the conductor of the Golden Globe 2020 that does not send them to say

Ricky Gervais is one of the most famous Comedian stand-ups of the past 20 years and has become popular with the TV series The Office, on the BBC since 2001. HandoutGetty Images

Ever since it became popular with the British TV series The Office in 2001 Ricky Gervais never stopped: he is one of the most popular characters from the world stand-up comedy scene (you know Midge de The fantastic Mrs. Maisel? Here, the same) and slowly he is not only a theater and TV actor, he has become an author, a screenwriter and also a conductor of famous shows such as the Globes, which he has presented 5 times.

Up Netflix you can see what he is capable of in theater shows that contain all his comic verve like Humanity but also in the Afterlife TV series of which he is also the author.

Ricky Gervais' speech at the Golden Globe 2020

Spangles, prizes and smiles are only the facade of a prize like the Golden Globe and Ricky Gervais knows it well. Although his opening speeches are the most feared thing by NBC, in 2020 he was called for the fifth time (and he swears, even the last) to run. And from the stage he did not send them to tell anyone: in the audience, some celebs laughed through gritted teeth because they were on the spot, while others, more ironic, had healthy laughs. As he usually does, he practically insulted everyone, as when he said he did not make political references in the speeches of thanks.

Don't use this stage for political statements, you don't know anything about the real world … Most of you have been to school less than Greta Thunberg

To make you realize how heavy it went, you have to see Tom Hanks' faces in the audience as Ricky Gervais spoke: they are memorable.

Ricky Gervais doesn't mind having a great guy like Martin Scorsese or one of the most famous actors like Leonardo di Caprio in front of him. At first he said he was too short to even ride a roller coaster, while at the second he gave a nice reference to his baby girlfriends.

Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood and when he went out the girl he had a date with was already too old for him.

And it certainly did not end here: he gave racist because of the very small black quota among the Hollywood Foreign Press (who, BTW, organizes the Globes), quoted Jeffrey Epstein confirming that the entrepreneur embroiled in cases of harassment and who died in prison in 2019 was a friend of many of those present. Nobody replied but the cold and the occasional smiles among the audience were wasted: this is the Ricky Gervais effect, either you love it or you hate it.

Ricky Gervais' famous phrases and even the worst ones

If you don't know what to expect from him, know that Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globe 2020 it's just the icing on the cake of his incredibly cynical style. The stand-up comedy is traditionally a theatrical show that plays a lot on the defects of mankind and often focuses on a person in the room. Literally the target is massacred, but the British and American public loves this type of comedy and does not feel offended most of the time by the disparaging and very violent jokes of which it is the protagonist.

I think a comedian's job isn't just about making people laugh. I think it's making people think.

Religion, death, relationships, colleagues: Ricky Gervais in his shows has it for everyone. He is not afraid to have his say and is scary to large networks, even if he is called constantly because the public loves him (see Golden Globe 2020, where he was nothing short of "dangerous").

Up Twitter Ricky Gervais he found bread for his teeth and his replies to current news are textbook. In an interview with the Spectator he said that he never feels the need to apologize for his jokes even if they are very bad because the job of a comedian is to reveal reality, not to make it more beautiful.

I wish people knew they can laugh at bad things without feeling bad people.

The sense of his comedy, so feared and loved at the same time, is all here: you can hate it or appreciate it but if it also makes you laugh about things politically uncorrect will have given you a nice journey in freedom of expression and also in that of having a healthy laugh on forbidden and cynical things, for once.

