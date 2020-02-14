Rick Moranis Returns – What Was Rick Moranis

Share it:

The race of Rick Moranis started in 'Second City TV', a series formed by sketches from which humorists also came out as Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Harold ramis or John Candy. Beside Dave Thomas, directed and starred 'Strange concoction', a movie that exploited two of the best-known characters of the show.

His comic began to attract attention among his fellow professionals, so Ramis decided to count on him for the great project he was involved in, 'The Ghostbusters'.

From that moment, he was one of the recurring faces of the eighties comedy, participating in titles like 'The big waste','Paradise Club', the musical remake'The store of horrors','The crazy story of the galaxies','Ghostbusters II'o'Sweet home … sometimes!'.

In 1989 he starred in the film that would transfer him forever to the collective imaginary, the funny family comedy 'Darling, I shrunk the kids', which would be followed by two sequels,'Honey, I've enlarged the boy' Y 'Honey, we've shrunk ourselves'.

The problem came in 1991 when his wife, Ann Belsky Moranis, died because of breast cancer. With two young children, whom he protects to the point of never having revealed his name, the actor decided to choose projects that were shot only in the city or, if he had to travel, during the summer holidays.

For a time he combined the race as he could, rolling the two sequels of the careless scientist with the sizes and other successes like 'The Flintstones','Little gigants'o'My dear enemy', but in 1997 he decided to take an interpretive break that has been extended until today.

He has not stopped working, but always in New York to raise his children as a father with stable employment. This has allowed him to spread the word to different characters, such as Rutt in 'Bear Brother', record humorous albums, write comic editorials and work in radio advertising.

As he commented in an interview with THR in 2015, already with his well-grown children, he had returned to look at scripts looking for something interesting and, finally, it seems that he returns to the big screen.

"Honey, I'm back”, The actor wrote on his Twitter account, confirming that he will become Wayne Szalinski in 'Shrunk', the fourth installment of'Darling, I shrunk the kids'.