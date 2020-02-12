Entertainment

         Rick Moranis returns to the cinema to participate in the new sequel to 'Honey, I Shrunk the Children' that Disney prepares

February 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
So often Disney has just scored: Deadline has confirmed that Rick Moranis He has reached an agreement with the company to appear in the new sequel to 'Honey, I have shrunk the children' that has been going on for some time. Until now it seemed almost impossible for something to happen because the actor has not participated in a fiction film in front of the cameras for more than 20 years.

A return that was considered impossible

Specifically, his last movie coincidentally was 'Honey, we have shrunk ourselves', although he later lent his voice to a character of 'Brother Bear' – and its sequel -, doing the same in an episode of 'The Goldberg' aired in 2018.


This new installment of the saga is titled 'Shrunk' and will be directed by Joe johnston, who already did the same in 'Honey, I have shrunk the children'. As the main protagonist of the function we will have to Josh Gad giving life to the son in Moranis fiction. His desire is to become a great scientist like his father, which leads him to accidentally shrink his children.

Shrunken

It sounds like camouflaged reboot more than a sequel, but at Disney they have so much confidence in it that they won't launch it directly at Disney +, because before it will go to cinemas around the world. And something must be doing well to have convinced Moranis when the actor has not wanted to know anything about the latest installments of the 'Ghostbusters' franchise …

