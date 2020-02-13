Rick Moranis returns from retirement for the sequel to Honey, I have shrunk the children

Share it:

Actor Rick Moranis has sasaplanded with Disney To work on the restart of Honey, I shrunk the children. In this 1989 film the actor played one of his most iconic roles.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter we will see Moranis again as the father of the family and inventor Wayne Szalinski, a role he played in the original film and in the sequels released in 1991, 1997 and in a 3D film for theme parks that was being screened between 1994 and 2010.

After several rumors that talked about conversations between Josh Gad and Disney now seems to have confirmed an agreement for the actor to play Wayne's son in this new movie. This would suggest that we are facing a sequel rather than a total restart.

The director of the original film, Joe Johnston, will return for this sequel that will have Todd Rosenberg as a screenwriter and David Hoberman as producer. The first rumors defended that the film would be an exclusive Disney + and now talk about plans to release it in cinemas.

This is the first real action movie in which Moranis will appear from Cariño, we have shrunk ourselves, released in 1997, the year he retired. "I am a single father and I found it very difficult to raise my children and make all the necessary trips when you work in the cinema. So I took a little break. It turned out that that little break was a long break and I realized that I didn't miss it. In recent years I have had offers for several films and I have rejected them. I don't know if I will come back or not", he told USA Today a while ago.

Moranis has appeared in a large number of animated films giving voice to the characters. Where we will not see him will be in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the return of the classic franchise in which it was already confirmed that he would not participate.