 Rick Jones rumored to appear soon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

We continue talking this week of rumors to this time go to one of the largest and most secondary in the universe of Marvel comics, which on occasion has become the protagonist. We talk about Rick Jones, a character that began as Bruce Banner's adventure companion, in fact it is who saves Bruce from the gamma bomb, which causes Bruce and not Rick to be exposed to gamma rays.

The insider Jeremy Conrad releases the rumor that Marvel Studios would be working on a way to bring Rick Jones to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next years. It is not known what project we would be talking about, but the two great possibilities could be the second Captain Marvel movie, already in official development and with a possible premiere in 2022, or in the She-Hulk series that is preparing for Disney +.

It should be remembered that years ago it was commented that Rick could appear in "Captain Marvel" according to a casting call, although it did not end up being true.

In the comics, Rick has not only been a good friend of Bruce, he has also briefly been an adventure companion for Captain America, when he assumed the identity of Bucky, but without a doubt his other great link is when Nega-Bandas link him directly with Captain Marvel, both with Mar-Vell and Genis-Vell. For a time he could transform into a huge creature, when the Supreme Intelligence experiments with him, although he ended up losing these powers and only one supernatural intelligence remained.

Upgrade: As you remind us on Twitter, the character really already exists at UCM, although we only have one mention of him during the credits of "The incredible Hulk".

Actually in the MCU there is from 'The Incredible Hulk', as a student who participated in the Banner project at the same University, according to the film's credit titles: pic.twitter.com/MFYAVDF4PN – PEDROM (@PEDROM_AUP) February 2, 2020

