Rick Grimes sneaks into 'TWD: World Beyond'

Even though 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond', the second spin-off of 'The Walking Dead' will not arrive next April 12 as planned, but at the end of the year, AMC has wanted to surprise the fandom with a new clip of this third series based on the universe of Robert Kirkman. And attention, because he himself stars Rick Grimes.

It had previously been stipulated that the same helicopter Who took this wounded character to an unknown destination is the same one that appeared in the first teaser for 'World Beyond'. Now this new clip confirms it with a montage of his sign, three interlocking rings, within which different characters are interspersed, including the aforementioned Grimes, who wonder who this Civic Republic Military.

And it is that in the middle of a new and unexplored post-apocalyptic world where the protagonists are young teens who have already been born into the pandemic, understanding the origin of this organization will play a relevant role. And of course, if helicopters show up, why can't what happened to Grimes show up? That's something that fans are discovering after watching the following clip:

Nico Tortorella, one of the protagonists of fiction, already anticipated that World beyond will have the presence of "many" of these black helicopters. Composed of two seasons, the series will offer "a whole new point of view of the universe"and will allow us to understand "Really" who is behind those helicopters and where do they come from. Will the series have a direct relationship with the new Rick Grimes trilogy? Everything indicates that it is possible. And also, now that Michonne is also looking for Rick, will the character of Danai Gurira in 'World Beyond' sometime to mark a crossover unforgettable? After all, the times coincide.