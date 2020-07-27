'Rick? Elizabeth won't tell you anything '

Share it:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is still a relatively mysterious object: to get to know the new spin-off of The Walking Dead we will have to wait until next October, but until then it will be legitimate to ask ourselves how new characters will fit into the continuity that we have known over the years.

There is certainly a lot of curiosity to find out how and when new entries will interact with the historical characters of the show, but waiting to find out how our things will go Julia Ormond he has already hinted that his Elizabeth may know something about the kidnapping of Rick Grimes.

"If Elizabeth knew anything about Rick's kidnapping, I'm not sure she would let you know. And if Elizabeth said anything to you, I'm not sure that you should believe her. And I, Julia, won't say anything because I would like to avoid losing my job"explained the actress. In short, it will be your turn to keep your eyes and ears wide open: The Walking Dead is as always a treacherous world, and not always can be trusted of those in front of you.

Meanwhile, the new trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond was finally presented at Comic-Con; Robert KirkmanInstead, he said he was convinced that The Walking Dead: World Beyond will open up a whole new world.