Rick and Morty Will Have Two Comics This 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although we are now thinking about the return of the fourth season of 'Rick and Morty ', which will do it sometime in 2020, we have good news for the future. And it is that irreverent cartoons have two more new projects at hand. And no, they are not televised.

As Oni Press has announced, and SYFY Wire collected, it has been decided to further expand the universe of 'Rick and Morty'. Although the series had already confirmed a total of 70 more episodes and it is rumored that there is a movie in the making, its stories will now also arrive graphically. And these two new projects in question are two comics that will feature the two protagonists of Adult Swim.

The first of the two projects is called 'Rick and Morty: Council of Ricks'. It is written by Jake Goldman and illustrated by Philip Murphy. The series will follow Rick Prime after being hired to chase a group of fake Ricks that have escaped. From April 15 will be available.

About the second title, we know it's a five-number miniseries called 'Rick and Morty: Go to Hell '. The miniseries will be written by Ryan Ferrier and drawn by Constance Oroza. What will it go? As its title indicates, it will follow the main characters in an adventure through the underworld. This second project will be available two weeks later than the first, on April 29.