Rick and Morty, the Pickle Rick MIRACLE SELTZER limited edition arrives

Beverage company MIRACLE SELTZER announced that it has partnered with Adult Swim for a themed drink Pickle Rick. The Pickle Rick MIRACLE SELTZER will be launched in conjunction with this year’s virtual Adult Swim Festival, streaming free on the Adult Swim YouTube channel, Friday 13th and Saturday 14th November.

“When the MIRACLE SELTZER team came to us with this unique opportunity, we had to say yes”, he said Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer di Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “We will toast our fans to the Adult Swim Festival and beyond with this new Rick and Morty inspired custom drink.”



To create this new seltzer, Miracle has contacted Pickle Juice, the original creators of the pickle drink formulated to relieve muscle cramps and replenish electrolytes, to create a flavor-enriched version of their juice containing double filtered water, organic vinegar, salt, organic dill oil, potassium, zinc and vitamin C and IS. Pickle Rick MIRACLE SELTZER is produced with organic ingredients USDA certified, it is sugar-free and caffeine-free, without artificial flavors or colors.

“MIRACLE SELTZER is a one way ticket to a new dimension, filled with pure psychic love. With the help of our friends at Adult Swim (and in particular Pickle Rick), you can now easily travel to one of these dimensions in one of these universes in one of these space-time continuums, all while staying hydrated throughout your journey. “he said B. Thom Stevenson, co-founder of MIRACLE SELTZER.

In addition to launching the custom drink, Miracle Seltzer has also produced a line of limited edition products for fans to celebrate the partnership, including limited edition hats and bags.

Pickle Rick Limited Edition MIRACLE SELTZER can be purchased at MIRACLE SELTZER, DashMart, Spencer Gifts, Extra Butter (NYC), Braindead Studios (LA), Sticky’s Finger Joint (NY / NJ), Burgerlords (Los Angeles), Hungry Ghost Press (Providence) and Fetch Park (Atlanta).

If you are curious, you can discover new previews on the fifth season of Rick and Morty and when the series could end according to a theory.