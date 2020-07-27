Rick and Morty: the latest short film winks at Dragon Ball and Akira

Share it:

On the occasion of the Adult Swim Con, Toonami transmitted the unpublished short "Rick and Morty Genocider", directed by Tower of God director Takashi Sano. The short features several Easter eggs, both related to the series itself – with the return of Evil Morty – and to the Japanese animation scene.

Specifically, when Rick fights against Genocider activates a secret substance that he had hidden between his teeth. This returns an effect similar to a super steroid, giving Rick similar powers to the iconic Super Saiyan.

He acquires a high speed that allows him to dodge the opponent's shots, then send them back to the Genocider's ship. This translates into a massive explosion that winks at the science fiction masterpiece by Katsuhiro Otomo, Akira. In the finale, Rick confronts Evil Morty, perhaps a prelude from the authors for what we can see in the main series in the future.

We remind you that the short was produced by Sola Entertainment at Telecom Animation Film. The review of the fourth season of Rick and Morty is now available on the pages of Everyeye. Meanwhile, author Dan Harmon has said he is already working on Rick and Morty's sixth season.