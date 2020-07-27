Rick and Morty, Spencer Grammer stabbed while trying to quell a fight

Share it:

The world of Rick and Morty he was recently shaken by terrible news. Spencer Grammer Summer Smith's voice was stabbed last night in an attempt to quell a brawl that broke out near the restaurant where she was having dinner with a friend of hers in the East Village, New York.

According to reports, the man was also injured in the dispute and was transported to the hospital with the actress who was also said to have been already discharged given the slight extent of the damage suffered.

According to reports from the police report, on Friday evening a visibly drunk man and in a state of confusion he would have repeatedly asked the restaurant staff for alcohol.

By not accepting a refusal from the waiters, the man would begin to quarrel and rail against those present, even showing off a knife. Spencer Grammer would have intervened at that point to try to calm the hearts and quell the dispute but, in the subsequent scuffle, she would have been injured in an arm, while the man who was with her would have received several blows in the back.

L'stabber escaped quickly gradually making his traces lost, so the police have not yet handled any suspect.

This news upsets fans of the series who, finally, were able to savor the new episodes of Rick and Morty on Netflix. We hope that Grammer will recover soon and in the meantime we will leave you some good news. In fact, it seems that Dan Harmon is already working on Rick and Morty 6.