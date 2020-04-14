Rick and Morty reference Alien and Star Wars with the titles of the new episodes

Share it:

We will soon be enjoying the second half of season 4 of Rick and Morty with five other episodes of the series by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland for Adult Swim, but as they arrive we can take a look at their titles.

The episodes of this series have always been linked to all kinds of popular culture licenses and in this case it is no different. We can find references to movies like Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, Sons of Men and Alien in the following list of titles with brief official synopses:

"Never Ricking Morty" – No Synopsis

"Promortyus" – Get out of my face, bro.

"Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri" – Being a father is crazy, bro. Things suddenly disappear in this one.

"Childrick of Mort" – The miracle of life, bro. The whole family is in this one, bro.

"The vat of acid episode" – The one with the barrel of acid, bro.

Trying to predict what will happen in any of these episodes is a waste of time (although we assume that in one of them there will be a barrel of acid), since since the Rick Pepinillo almost anything is possible when it comes to adventures -dimensional images of Morty and her grandfather.

In May 2018 the series renewed for a total of 70 new episodes, so these are not going to be the last crazy titles with random references that you will see in the coming years. Also now Dan Harmon has a new series with a tone similar to that of Rick and Morty, it is called Solar Opposites and it premieres this year.