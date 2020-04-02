Rick and Morty Presents Samurai & Shogun

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Everyone who has fallen into the clutches of 'Rick and Morty'You know it is one of the most suggestive adult animation series of the moment. His imaginative wit, irreverent staging and frenetic rhythm (which drops only when he wants the public to get goosebumps), are the perfect accompaniments to see how Rick learn to care about someone from time to time, or how Morty it becomes a darker character.

All the critical listings have coincided since it started in December 2013: Dan Harmon Y Justin Roiland, creators of the series, have made history.

For this reason, and as much as it scares the vertigo that to think that a couple of years ago an agreement was reached for the realization of up to seventy new chapters, fans from all over the world celebrate each madness proposed by the magnificent series.

As a clear example this ‘Samurai & Shogun’Brilliant short film scheduled in the American animated strip‘Toonami’In which Harmon and Roiland pay tribute in their own way to the Japanese classics of samurai cinema in general, and to the room that started‘The lone wolf and his cub: Child and master for rent’(Kenji Misumi, 1972) in particular.

It is curious that forty-six years after the sixth and last title of the saga, ‘Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell’(Yoshiyuki Kuroda, 1974), two spiritual shadows as brilliant as this short and the overwhelming first season of coinc coincide in timeThe Mandalorian’. Tarantino has to be freaking out.