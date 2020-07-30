Rick and Morty nominated for the 2020 Emmys, will compete for the best animated series

Share it:

The nominations for the 2020 Emmys have been officially revealed and, between some surprises and various certainties, we also find Rick and Morty among the candidate productions as best animated series.

All fans will be in seventh heaven since they certainly know well the commitment that lies behind each episode. The series created by Adult Swim not only has she returned for her long-awaited fourth season, but she has also been able to recreate with some experimental shorts dedicated to Rick and Morty that show us new adventures of the nice duo.

In particular there was an episode of the fourth season that stood out among the others, and it was the one that was rewarded with a nomination. This is the eighth episode entitled The Vat of Acid Episode.

This is the third nomination for the series which received one in 2018 with Virtual Rickality for the best creative realization and a second winner in 2019 with the episode dedicated to Cucumber Rick as the best animated program.

Given the contenders including other Simpsons and Bojack Horseman episodes, it will be quite difficult to win but, Rick and Morty fans believe it deeply. The Vat of Acid Episode was a truly extraordinary episode that was able to reveal much of Rick's true nature.