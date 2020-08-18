Rick and Morty, "new" appeal to cancel the series: that's what happened

Share it:

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is back on social media due to the re-emergence of "Daryl", a sketch of dubious taste he made in 2009 and for which he already apologized in 2018, when users had launched a appeal to cancel the series Adult Swim.

"In 2009, I did some sort of parody of the Dexter series and only one offensive thing came out. I quickly realized that the content was too nasty and I removed the video immediately. Nobody should ever see what you saw, so I ask. sincerely sorry " Harmon had declared two years ago.

While distancing himself and condemning the video in question, Adult Swim had supported the author explaining when it had changed over the years, so it is unlikely that the new appeal will change the network's mind, given that we are talking about the same situation that occurred in 2018.

The second half of season 4, we remember, has been available on Netflix for a few weeks now. While work continues on Rick and Morty 5, the show earned a 2020 Emmy nomination for "The Acid Vat Episode" (4×08).

For more insights, we leave you to our review of Rick and Morty 4.