Rick and Morty, Dan Harmon is already working on season 6!

Carrying on with work is always a wise thing to do, especially when you have a horde of fans behind you who wait for nothing but the result of your efforts: Dan Harmon certainly has a clear idea of ​​the concept, to the point of getting to work on the sixth season of Rick and Morty with some advance on the roadmap.

Yes, because the good Dan is already giving his soul to write the new episodes of the famous Adult Swim show, despite the fans are still looking forward to thedebut of the fifth season on the adventures of the world's most famous mad scientist and his poor grandson.

Harmon spoke about the writing process and writer's room held on Zoom because of the well-known social distancing measures imposed by the pandemic: "When we started the sixth season writer's room I shot a video loop of myself that I listen to the ideas of others, so I can put it as a chat background when I move away from the PC"revealed the author, giving excellent advice to all fans forced to long smartworking sessions. But be careful not to overdo it:"After three months I realized I had used it too many times in three months, so I also added the audio so as not to arouse suspicion"says Harmon.

