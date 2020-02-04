Entertainment

Rick and Morty Cuela In A Super Bowl Ad

February 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
In the Super Bowl it is well known that it is synonymous with the night when not only a game is played, it is also when the big studios show the world the first advances of productions more than expected. Well, here the protagonists of 'Rick and Mortand ', although they have not done so within what we could say the sector of'trailers'. No, they are different and they wanted to delight us with an ad for chips.

Yes, the two protagonists of the crazy series of Adult swim – which is pending the premiere of the second part of the fourth season – have appeared in the announcement of Pringles to be dismayed by his ability to make any scenario become bizarre with his presence.

In the video in question, which you have on these lines, Summer and Rick appear sitting on a sofa watching a Pringles ad when Morty enters loaded with a few boats of different flavors of potatoes to reproduce the same thing that the television ad said: Mix Pringles to create New flavors. Very excited, Morty himself creates his first combination – pizza, barbecue and jalapeño – when Rick knocks him down to discover that under his nephew there is a robot. "We're in a Pringles ad," Rick yells before several dozen copies of that Morty eats potato surrounds him and Summer.

This is not the first time that 'Rick and Morty' becomes the protagonist of an advertisement. They already did it with the burgers Carl's Jr., for example. And, as always, with that unique touch of humor.

