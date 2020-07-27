Rick and Morty, a crossover with Bojack Horseman? Dan Harmon doesn't say no

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"What is this, a crossover episode?" would say someone that fans of Bojack Horseman they know quite well: yes, the crossover episode could be this time, with the role of second half of the apple that would go to another of the most successful animated series of the last decade.

We are talking about Rick and MortyObviously: could you imagine the result of an episode that would bring together the craziest mad scientist in the world, his nephew constantly victim of his machinations and the various Bojacks, Mr. Peanutbutter, Diane, Todd, Mrs. Caroline and gang in tow?

Well, in case you never thought about it, do it, because the creator of Rick and Morty was the first to approve the idea Dan Harmon: "You should ask these huge, gigantic productions to come together like two giant drops of water, reaching the size of an ocean or something similar. Perhaps joining in one thing they would succeed in do something like this"explained Harmon, who said he was absolutely in favor of such an idea.

Would you like a crossover with Bojack Horseman? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, Harmon is already working on the sixth season of Rick and Morty; on Netflixinstead, the second part of the fourth season of Rick and Morty is finally available.