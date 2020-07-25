Rick and Morty 4, the new episodes finally have a release date on Netflix

Share it:

After more than two months of waiting for the overseas release, the second half of season 4 of Rick and Morty is finally arriving in Italy too, and its debut is really around the corner.

As announced by Netflix through a short teaser, in fact, the second half of the season will be available in Italy starting from July 24, in less than a week. You can find the video at the bottom of the article.

Here are the titles of the new episodes accompanied by crazy official synopsis published by Adult Swim before the release in the USA:

"Never Ricking Morty"

"Promortyus" – Get off my face broh

"The Vat of Acid Episode" – The one with the acid tank, broh

"Childrick of Mort" – The miracle of life broh. There is the whole family here broh

"Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri" – Parenting is crazy broh. The stuff disappears in this episode

What do you expect from the fourth season finale? Let us know yours in the comments. In the meantime, we remind you that the creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have been working on Rick and Morty 5 for some time now. In addition, the authors confirmed that they have also started the development of the sixth season.

