Rick and Morty 4 Review: A crazy relentless odyssey on Netflix

Another season has passed yet Rick and Morty there never seems to be enough, let's face it. The series created by Dan Harmon is Justin Roiland for Adult Swim is an authentic pack of science fiction and existential pills lasting 20 minutes and with a high addiction. We want more and more and, paradoxically, we also want this animated pearl to always take its time to continue offering the same quality. In short, being a Rick and Morty fan is a complex and multifaceted experience and we have not even considered how it feels to watch the crazy episodes. Sexually ambiguous dragons? Space trains that are actually narrative devices? Everything is normal.

It is a series whose softer reference is probably related to an acid tank. But anyone who has already devoured the second part of the fourth season, made available on Netflix – almost certainly through green portals – on July 24, he knows perfectly well that there is nothing normal about it.

Glory to Glorzo!

By now what Rick and Morty is about is known to all: along the episodes we follow the delusional adventures of Rick, a sort of mad but brilliant scientist capable of inventing anything, and his nephew Morty. A duo that practically always comes into conflict because of not exactly compatible personalities, having on the one hand a grumpy megalomaniac intergalactic criminal and on the other a naive and sweet teenager far from being a genius and often only interested in making his crush – with questionable ways and alien treasures.

In the midst of the most total chaos due to the excursions of the strange new couple, apparently more regular events find their place insight into a rather turbulent family life focused on Beth – Rick's daughter and Morty's mother – with her husband Jerry and older daughter Summer. These are the two pillars of the whole series, a sort of mix between the core of Futurama and The Simpsons taken to the extreme and the challenge of the fourth season seems to be to play continuously on how much and how they can mix, now that Rick's secret has not only been discovered, but even internalized by the whole family.

So what will ever happen? Here, this is by far the worst question you can ever ask Rick and Morty, since the reservoir of reckless creativity he has is unlimited. A trivial campsite?

Obviously not, Rick has impregnated a planet. A simple misadventure on an alien world? It can be done, only at the cost of having started a revolution on this world. Every topos of classic science fiction comes dismantled piece by piece to be rebuilt under the lens of chaos, entropy and nihilism: clichés are reset, conventions totally rewritten numerous times in a kaleidoscope in sci-fi sauce impossible to stop.

Jump in an acid tank

It's like taking only the element of Futurama space travel, strip him of any semblance of logic and random concatenation and finally sit back to enjoy the show. A supernova of information, rules and events literally submerges the viewer, accustomed for years of conventional products to try to find the edge of the skein. There is no such thing in Rick and Morty, in this universe it doesn't matter because everything can happen either Rick can simply decide to invent an instrument that changes every law.

Here the wonderful substratum of the creature of Harmon manifests itself, irreducible to lysergic space adventures: there is an omnipresent leitmotiv basically, represented by a nihilistic vision of life in which everything does not matter compared to the immensity of the universe and clearly embodied by Rick.

A dense philosophical background that explodes in all seasons of Rick and Morty giving rise to emotionally devastating momentsi and the new episodes are no exception, we just say that a keyword will be cloning. And above all the famous toilet diatribe is known even to those who are not fans of the series. But, for the first time, we feel we can admit the presence of trends in this fourth season that exaggerate and lead a little to the more empty mannerism: first of all the desire to parody important names in the history of cinema, an aspect that has always been present but that has seemed to be growing considerably. They are episodes in their own way, however brilliant, snake jazz will accompany us for life on the darkest nights, but the feeling is that Rick and Morty give the best when it is launched in total originality.

Finally, in one episode in particular, the game of virtuosity and the avalanche of twists, explanations and counter-explanations it looks really maddening, almost as if it were a way to please the writers more than a real need. Calling them defects seems slightly excessive, the fourth season remains a wonderful and unique show of strength in the current scene. Let's see them mostly under the guise of alarm bells for the future.