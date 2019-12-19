         Richard Yu confirms that the new Huawei Mate X will arrive in the MWC 2020 with a more powerful processor and an improved hinge

Share it:

During the past MWC, a few days after meeting the Samsung folding, Huawei officially presented its own proposal, the Huawei Mate X, which in addition to having a folding screen, 5G connectivity available. They promised that it would arrive in mid-2019, but that was not the case, and we had to wait until mid-November to go on sale in China.

It is not yet available in the rest of the world, but Huawei already has in mind the launch of its successor. Thus, after announcing that the Huawei P40 will be presented in March in Paris, the company's CEO, Richard Yu, has also confirmed that your new folding will see the light in the MWC and will come with significant improvements over the current Mate X.

An improved Mate X: possible Mate Xs?

When Huawei launched its Mate X on the Chinese market, it referred to durability and user experience as reasons for the delay in marketing. Now, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei, has granted an interview to the French medium Frandroid in which he has advanced that Huawei will launch a new version of the Huawei Mate X at the MWC to be held in Barcelona at the end of February.

In addition, he has ensured that this new folding phone will incorporate significant improvements in its flexible display, a more powerful processor and a new hinge design. He has also acknowledged that he wants "a thinner and lighter model than the current folding model."

Several media have linked it right away with that Huawei Mate Xs that the company recently advanced in an event and will take on board the most advanced chipset of the manufacturer, the Kirin 990 5G. According to Richard Yu, the Huawei folding phone will be sold in Europe, but it has not clarified whether it will be the Mate X or the Mate Xs.

