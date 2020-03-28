Richard Webber is concerned about 'Grey's Anatomy' fandom

Share it:

He fandom of the long-running medical series is suffering from this sixteenth season more than ever. In case the rather acid farewell of the doctor Álex Karev had not been enough, now everything points to the fact that another name that has been present since the beginning of 'Grey's Anatomy' begins to be in danger. From here there is a spoiler of what happened in the last episode aired, number 19 titled 'Love of my life'.

A dramatic turn of events in the aforementioned last episode, which reaches Spain via FOX Life, showed us the doctor Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr) at his worst. A tremor in the hands had been popping up from time to time, but much more was shown in last night's episode. It all started with the doctor lecturing at The Angels. Suddenly, the doctor starts saying meaningless words and ramble – to the point of assuring that his wife, Catherine Fox, had helped him discover how to cure cancer in a conversation the night before. So Maggie decides to stop the Webber conference, anticipating that his father is having a stroke. Who are you? a doctor comes to him who has completely lost his way. To put the icing on the worry, while Webber is led by paramedics, the series shows that that conversation Webber was talking about in the presentation with his wife had been a hallucination.

The fandom is really concerned about what is going to happen to the character. What is your diagnosis? But in addition to leaving messages of support, social networks have also been filled with "notices" to the creator of the series that it can not end with Richard. Here we leave you a small selection:

Will the audience's premonitions be true and the series has decided that it is time to say goodbye to Richard Webber? In the next episode titled 'Sing it again' we will find out. Meanwhile, here we leave your promo, that does not look good. "He is no longer the Richard Webber they love and know," Dr. Bailey is heard saying …