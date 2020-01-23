Entertainment

         Richard Stanley's Lovecraft universe will continue to grow with ''The Dunwich Horror' after the success of 'Color Out of Space'

January 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Repudiated after one of the most catastrophic shootings in the history of modern cinema, Richard Stanley has been rescued from ostracism (perhaps after the fantastic documentary 'Lost Soul – The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley's Island of Dr. Moreau'that you can see in Filmin) and is living the sweetest moment of his career thanks to' Color Out of Space '. It will not be the only Lovecraft adaptation we will see yours.

The horror, the horror

SpecterVision, the producer where Elijah Wood is giving the green light to a lot of genre of the good, is reaping great reviews of Richard Stanley's 'Color Out of Space'. That is why it seems logical that the producer bet again on the director to continue with the H.P. Lovecraft. And so we come to the mythical 'Dunwich Horror', which will be next to arrive.


Stanley himself pointed out a few days ago that the shooting of 'The Dunwich Horror' would begin "hopefully" later this year. In addition, he confirmed that the planned adaptations of Lovecraft will live together in the same universe which opens 'Color Out of Space' this year.

"I am pleased to say that SpecterVision has basically given the green light to two more adaptations of Lovecraft, and I'm currently preparing my version of 'The Dunwich Horror'. It will be set in the same environment as my last movie, in an Arkham County hit by a disaster in the near future. Hopefully, we can have it ready this winter. "

Stanley added: "With Dunwich, we will visit the campus and we will return to Miskatonic University for the first time since 'Re-Animator'. We will also address the Necronomicon. So I'm anxious to have this in my hands. "

The Lovecraft story 'The horror of Dunwich' was published in 1929, and focuses on a mysterious entity locked in a farm. House brand, go. It is a pleasure that in the most unexpected way, with a company and a director of guarantees, we will go to enjoy the world lovecraft as we deserve after many hesitant years about it.

