Richard Madden shirtless – Training 'The Eternal' Marvel

After playing Robb Stark's "bread without salt" in 'Game of Thrones', being the blue prince in 'Cinderella' and rolling it brown in London as David Budd in the series 'Bodyguard', Richard Madden has managed to sign for Marvel and get into the new box office of the season, 'The Eternal' with a star cast headed by Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek or her former partner (and former stepbrother) in 'Game of Thrones' Kit Harington.

And like his partner Kumail Nanjiani, who has totally transformed his body based on training and diet revealing a superhero image, Richard Madden has also gone through the Marvel gym and has chiseled his body to become Ikaris, his character in 'The Eternal.' A good proof of this is his last photo in Instagram where, in the middle of nature and without a shirt, Richard Madden exposes a well-defined (hairy) chest and dumbbell-worked shoulders so that the tight suit of 'The Eternal' It feels great … no need for digital touch-ups.

If you want to take a selfie with Robb Stark, you better be fond of trekking. Richard Madden He is a big fan of the mountain and whenever he can he escapes to nature to enjoy the fresh air.

In his shirtless photo we see him in Topanga State Park, a reserve very close to Santa Monica where many angels are going to do senderimo. But Richard Madden He is a tireless traveler and has also explored the Scottish Highlands, as on this occasion in Am Bodach.

A hobby that can be allowed thanks to training what Richard Madden He does with one of the great personal trainer of British actors in Hollywood. David Marshall, also know as Body Doctor, transforms the bodies of the actors with their high intensity training, their diets based on realfooding and their mental health therapies.

Kit Harrington, Gerard Butler and also Richard Madden They owe their excellent form to this former soccer player who is a celebrity in the United Kingdom. David Marshall Bet on a workout without long cardio sessions where body movement is the most important to get defined muscles, each his own, with routines and diets completely personalized.

Curious is also its gym, in the crypt of the Church of San Pedro in the elistist London neighborhood of Belgravia, where besides machines we can find yoga classes, pilates or a healthy restaurant.

Richard Madden he has relied on his teachings to prepare his role Ikaris in 'The Eternal' and be able to show off on Instagram with these photos without a shirt and chest hair. Where was the shaved man?