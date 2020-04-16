Richard Kelly's visionary and epic disaster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago, the director Richard Kelly announced that he was going to make his version 3.0 of ‘Southland Tales’, his cursed and incomplete work, which would consist of the first three chapters in the form of a prequel and an extended edition of the film that would add animation and unpublished footage to this dystopia about the end of the world. It was released in 2006, with disastrous results at a commercial and critical level.

It is not the first case of a young film star who crashes in his second film after a promising debut. In fact, in the US use the term Sophomore Slump to define those early disasters in talented directors that started with big debuts. The cases work the same, films with important repercussions and many media talking about a new film voice prematurely, creating great pressure on the young prodigy's next work.

This has happened with many who stumbled, some have survived and others are not so lucky and are left with races suffocated by the weight of a great failure. Cases like that of George A. Romero and his 'There’s Always Vanilla’(1971), Vincent Gallo and ‘The Brown Bunny’ (2003), Neill Blomkamp with ‘Elysium’ (2013), Vigalondo and its ‘Extraterrestrial’ (2011) or recently David Robert Mitchell with ‘What Silver Lake hides’ (Under the Silver Lake, 2018) resonate in memory, but even Dennis Hooper or John Huston they have suffered it in their meats.

When talent eats the artist

Some of these works are more vindicable than others, some even superior to their vaunted debuts, but in the case of Richard Kelly there are an element of bombast that few were willing to forgive at the time. The funny thing is that ‘Donnie Darko’ (2001) was not exactly a box office success, but critics praised it and became the subject of a cult that does not stop over the years. It was normal that Kelly was considered the great talent to follow during the 2000s. However, it took her five years to reappear.

His return was, how could it be otherwise, with a very ambitious science fiction film that tried to portray the Post-September 11 North America, with an alternative Los Angeles on the edge of the apocalypse. An initial hype fueled by the early effects of internet marketing plummeted into a disastrous screening at the Cannes Film Festival, reversing Sony and Universal Studios, who stumbled upon a poisoned project they didn't know how to save. .

The first reaction was to force the director to cut the almost three hours of ‘Southland tales'in something more extendable, but it only served to encode an already obtuse plot, and they ended up doing a humiliating limited premiere that gave $ 374,000 of a budget that was estimated at almost 18 million, but seeing the film and its deal can be much more. A disaster that almost ended Kelly's careerAlthough three years later he had another opportunity with ‘The Box’ (2009), this one did, which ended up burying him professionally.

Time tends to treat well the works of the great talents, therefore, 15 years later it is curious to retake the film and analyze it from a perspective far from the ferocity that arises at the premiere moments, when the popularity of the character, the passions and Disappointments are intertwined with the work, what it offers and what is worth by itself. Many consider it a misunderstood masterpiece, a unique film that portrays very well a feeling of decadence in society, visionary even for what we live today.

Multimedia experience

Also today we know that it has an associated prequel to graphic novels that make your viewing less strange and chaotic. Actually, the number of characters in media res can mislead, it is easy not to understand their motivations or behaviors, and the comics help a little to locate everything and have certain foundations of society and dilemmas that the film presents, filling some plot holes, although also reiterating things that we know and using many pages to count things that do not have continuity.

So, 'Southland Tales: The Prequel Saga’(2006), which is supposed to be the previous six chapters of the story adapted by Kelly's new film, serves as equivalent to the schizophrenic five-minute prologue of the film, a quantity of information that should be assimilated before facing the viewing of what the last three chapters comprise. They do not necessarily make the film better, but it certainly shows that there is a work of building a less casual and capricious world, with clearer political rules.

The first thing that catches your attention is the cast, with an emerging Dwayne Johnson, and two consecrated, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sean William Scott breaking his archetypal image from previous teen films, alongside greats like John Larroquette or Christopher Lambert Considering they weren't even able to promote the movie, due to the 2007 writers' strike, their pull didn't help anyone see either ‘Southland tales'But it is thanks to them that the film maintains interest and can be continued despite its dense structure.

The tuenti effect

There are also actors who would fly higher, like Amy Poehler or even Justin Timberlake —It had its moments in the comedy SNL— and in general, the aspect is that of a production with a certain entity, although it is not riddled with action scenes and the special effects are placed only in particular moments. In fact, it happens that visually it is somewhat dated, in that it represents a lot of the forms of the time, reflecting in its design as a very 2000s product.

Although the video clip of Timberlake and The Killers It is already iconic in its own right, a false modernity is perceived today that alternates timeless themes such as The Pixies, Louis Amstrong, The Shakers, others less, like those of Moby, and others very anachronistic like that of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, which makes you miss the magnificent ost of ‘Donnie Darko’, In which there was no need to locate the side cool of its moment, giving an equivalent casual effect of some current films of Danny Boyle or Alex Garland, with a certain aroma of Mr. Burns arriving at the rave party.

This, together with the representation of subsequent fears and constant references to the Patriot Act of September 11 or the overuse of satire to realities that we have already assimilated, reveal it as a product of its time that it has not aged as well as the fact that it is a cult film could make believe. Costume design and tangible quasi-fiction approach show many fashionable tics of the time and it still has a whiff of constant internal joke typical of a filmmaker in his twenties wanting to stand out.

A portrait of what we would be

‘Southland Tales’ It is not exactly ahead of its time, although today it could work as a miniseries that created a certain obsession, due to the number of things that count both inside and outside the film. Of course, it would have worked better at a time when the world was full of youtube videos explaining its plots, subplots and background mythology that was never filmed, but that connect it with the obsession with shared universes and films with their own world that are trending today.

Its satirical angle does not always hit the target, but the news segments are as ironic and predictive as those of Paul Verhoeven in 'Starship Troopers' (1997), and ideas like the movie star played by Gellar, with his own reality show to talk about feminist values, parodied Paris Hilton, but it is not very far from what we see with Amarna Miller. The fact that en has a music empire, and ads for its own energy drink are very reminiscent of what has ended up with the Kardashians and, without going any further, to how someone like Donald Trump (or Joe Exotic) has a legitimate chance of being elected President of the United States.

The radical group of neo-Marxist activists today would be seen as a cartoon of vegans, ecologists and couch activists that they would probably get Kelly in trouble for the endless woke rants, or not, that would form on social media. And in the end, the very controlled internet format that it proposes the Orwellian USidentis not very different from what google and facebook They do with our data, at a time when online privacy is very different from how it was in 2006.

The key to the New Testament

With the government on a call to adsl and data providers to get what they want to know, it also intuitively predicted our fixation on the virtual world and screens. Represented in ‘Southland tales’For PCs and laptops, the presence of monitors with information is so integrated into the narrative language that It seems to be warning of an invasion of tablet and smartphone interfaces that we have incorporated into our daily lives., so the product placement that shows as a joke is more or less the reality.

Kelly absorbs the sensations of the new millennium very well and represents 9/11 as a bomb that changes the United States and her dystopia talks about the next end of the world, with an end of cycle tone with enough sense, when in 2008 the crisis took everything ahead. There is also the dilemma of renewables in the form of an energy created by a kind of Elon musk which turns out to be the equivalent of the Antichrist, because, in addition to all this, ‘Southland tales’ is an adaptation of the book of revelations.

The whole film is full of details, symbols and equivalences to the apocalypse according to Saint John, which means that we can see it again with a new layer of meaning, because the parallels appear here and there throughout its two and a half hours. This, in addition to the many interpretations and explanations of the film, which can be read in forums and interviews with the director, make the play an abyss to satisfy the curiosity to which one can return again and again, with new information that clarifies more and more his strange puzzle.

Richard Kelly's Shared Multiverse

These things, in addition, can become an obsession if we listen to the director's statements in some of his interviews, in which links the universe of ‘Donnie Darko’ to that of ‘Southland Tales’ and ‘The Box’:

"I would say they are tangent universes. I think they are connected as a multiverse, but definitely, I think there is a thematic connection and there is definitely a science fiction mythology to connect them all. ”

This gives rise to many fan theories that connect the end of ‘Southland tales’, Which would be occurring simultaneously in a dimension parallel to that of‘Donnie Darko’, With the famous end of the world of that, that would cease to have a meaning for Donnie and have to do with what happens on the alternative side, with what the facts could be a point of contact between the two. It also has connections with ‘Alice in Wonderland’Like the rabbit‘Donnie Darko’And are based on science fiction concepts from Philip K. Dick, although while one is a coming of ageAnother is a great political satire. Either way, it is another factor that lengthens the life of an incomplete project.

But, beyond the interesting thing about consulting, returning to it, reading and commenting on it again, Kelly demands too much and the final reward is not enough. There is a constant exposure of details, comings and goings of an uninterrupted barrage of characters that do not end up having a satisfactory resolution. In this regard, the final assembly of ‘Donnie Darko’He was in charge of closing the arches of each one, with a simple chain, but here the feeling is that many imported very little.

A new opportunity

Everything is chaos, everything is eccentric, everything is slightly comical but never just been really funny. There is a twist in the weak plot that doesn't quite connect all the elements of the world that Kelly builds, resulting in an exhausting experience that does not really leave you wanting to start exploring texts and materials to make sense of it. It is like a slightly interesting presentation of a topic that you can read more about, but it was not worth the effort for any particular reason.

It is not so much a horror as an accident, Kelly has a very complex and complete vision of what she wants to represent on screen, but the ideas come out faster than the frames per frame. To make matters worse, has irritating, self-indulgent moments that seek to provoke or be iconic in some way and they end up being too burdensome. Can this fix an extended mount, a restoration, or a prequel?

The news of the prequel implies a meta narrative since it would adapt within the script of ‘The Power’, The film that is supposed to be the distant future, or beyond in the future, so it would also serve as a sequel, knowing that there are temporary jumps and that this script is a vision. Probably, 'Southland Tales 3.0’I did not finish solving big problems of the original assembly, but the curiosity for the project attracts us again as an invisible gravitational field that makes us want to know more and, well, that's the magic of Richard Kelly's cursed film.