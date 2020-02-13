Richard Gere stars in a good family drama

Share it:

Richard Gere is one of those actors who has lived better times but is always happy to see that he is still active, although his things do not attract our attention (he is a bit like Tom Hanks in this regard). But if there is something worth mentioning it is his first leading role in a series that comes from the hand of 'MotherFatherSon', a BBC drama that arrives in Spain today thanks to Starzplay.

Created by Tom Rob Smith, responsible for 'London Spy' and main screenwriters of 'The murder of Gianni Versace', over eight episodes we see the story of a broken family that she is forced to join again in the face of the serious accident of the son.

Of course, this family is not any one: the ex-husband is Max Finch (Gere), powerful press mogul British with a whole archive of foreign secrets ready to be used for their own benefit; his son Caden (Billy Howden) is editor of the National Reporter, distressed by pressure and expectations.

When he suffers a stroke after an accident, Katrhyn (Helen McCrory) sees a second chance to be the mother that Caden couldn't enjoy to be absorbed by the demands of Max. There is a whole game of emotional blackmail in which everyone has a lot to lose.

An interesting series that works best on paper

On paper the proposal is interesting: It has its monologues, its machining characters, its polyhedral lives… One thing that the British have to spare is this type of drama and the screenwriter had just done a very good job in the Versace series (although his other notable previous work, 'London Spy', I didn't like it ).

However, there is something that does not finish working. While the strengths of the series lie in splendid interpretations (the protagonist trio is fascinating) and in the ambition and family drama part, it is in that plot of the "fourth power" where Tom Rob Smith falters.

Or at least at times it seems that we are facing a separate series within the ambition of fiction itself and its debate on the state of the post-Brexit nation. However in recent times we have seen many better cocktails, including the magnificent 'Collateral'.

More brain than heart

Usually being a good family drama, 'MotherFatherSon' leaves with the feeling that everything in it is what has to be, but the balances are not adequate (There are times that, for example, the intensity seems excessive).

It seems made with much more brain than with heart, which gives the story a certain coldness and perspective. But, at the same time it does not allow the series to breathe well and penetrate better in us. Or at least conquer us.