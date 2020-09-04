Entertainment

Richard Gere, star of As a Hurricane reveals: “I’ve always been very insecure”

September 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
This ser is back on TV on Rete 4 Like a hurricane, a 2008 film directed by George C. Wolfe which has Richard Gere among its protagonists. Just the actor who spoke recently to Giffoni Film Festival revealed that he has always been very insecure.

No one could have ever imagined that a star of his caliber could feel so awkward on the set and instead, as the actor himself told the boys of the film festival, at his beginnings he found himself in a lot of difficulty.

“My characters were all difficult to play. First and foremost American Gigolo, at the beginning of my career. I agreed to do the film even though shooting would start after two weeks. Generally me it takes a long time to prepare. He was a very distant character from me and I was a little unsure of what I was doing. It was the only time every day I asked to see the footage to look at myself “.

Richar Gere then invited the boys not to take the pandemic lightly and then added some other details about its beginnings: “I was incredibly shy but for some reason I chose to act when I was 7 and I felt good on stage. I’ve always been interested in music, poetry, philosophy but only with acting can you explore the interiority of the human soul in first person “.

Looking forward to reviewing Like a Hurricane, check out a review of Richard Gere’s best performances.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

