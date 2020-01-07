Richard Armitage and Paz Vega will star in ‘The skin of the drum’

Share it:

It is one of the best-selling Arturo Pérez-Reverte novels and also one of the titles that has been playing as a candidate for years to be taken to the big screen. ‘The skin of the drum’, which was already a television series titled ‘Quart’ and starring Roberto Enriquez and Ana Alvarez in 2007 on Antena 3, could be closer to having its own film version with a powerful international cast headed by Richard Armitage, Paz Vega, Geraldine Chaplin, John Legizamo, Paul Guilfoyle and Marlon Moreno.

Produced by Enrique Cerezo, the film will be directed by the Colombian Sergio Dow and, if everything goes on, it could start shooting in a few months. With the provisional titles of 'The Seville Comunion' and 'The Man From Rome', the film, set in 1995, will tell the story of Lorenzo Quart, a priest who is sent to Seville to investigate mysterious deaths after a hacker who has managed to infiltrate the computer of the Pope himself warn of the incidents.

Pérez-Reverte, who did participate in the script of the Antena 3 series, has dropped that he knows the existence of the project but is not "very aware".

‘The skin of the drum’ will add to the writer's audiovisual adaptations of novels, including ‘The Queen of the South’, ‘The Fencing Master’, ‘Alatriste’, ‘The Spherical Letter’ or ‘Comanche Territory’.