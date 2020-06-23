Riccardo Rovatti between Uncharted 2, Bloodborne and Ratchet & Clank: will you recognize the voice?

Share it:

Our column on Italian voice actors continues, this time with the name, and the face, of an actor we never imagined would be Franky's voice in one piece, by Professor Oak in Pokémon, Majin Bu in Dragon Ball and Plankton in SpongeBob… But these are only the minor roles! Discover with us the intense career of Riccardo Rovatti.

Born in 1954, it is in the Milan studios that Rovatti begins, and continues today, his career quickly becoming famous for his voiceovers in anime, cartoons, video games and even audiobooks. The actor's business card is undoubtedly the franchise's Doctor Nefarious Ratchet & Clack and Professor Warren Vidic, who will dub in all titles in the saga of Assassin's Creed. Just in Altair's adventures he also lent his voice to Al Mualim / Rashid ad-Din Sinan, mentor of the protagonist. How can we forget the trust Murray, an inseparable ally of Sly Raccoon, and Volter, the Guardian of Electricity in The Legend of Spyro?

Among the secondary roles, but of blockbuster video games, Djura in bloodborne, Codsworth and Pastor Clements in Fallout 4, Marad in Horizon Zero Dawn, Vel'Koz in League of Legends, Fl4k in Borderlands 3, of which the Blood Cut DLC, Karl Schäfer in Uncharted 2 The den of thieves and Jervis Tetch / Mad Hatter in Batman: Arkham Legacy, on which we eagerly await updates from the Dc FanDome event. Finally, we also heard it BioShock and BioShock 2 (Peach Wilkins, Rock Flanagan), The Godfather (Luca Brasi, Philip Tattaglia), Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell (Irving Lambert), Brothers in Arms (Sam Corrion, Robert G. Cole), God of War (Poseidon) Crash Nitro Kart is Crash Twinsanity (Doctor N. Tropy) and even in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (Eater).