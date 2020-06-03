Ricardo Salinas would have requested 400 million pesos to the government of Michoacán not to move Monarcas to Mazatlán

Share it:

Monarchs reported that they made the request for change of venue and name (Photo: Twitter)

The Michoacán government had to pay 400 million pesos for prevent the Monarcas Morelia organization from requesting a change of venue to Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Given the impossibility of obtaining the resources, on Tuesday, June 2 the organization made the request for change of venue and name before Liga MX and the Mexican Soccer Federation. The guarantee for the process to be carried out depends on the Owners Assembly, which will not represent any problem.

According to the magazine Process, Aztec TV, which belongs to Grupo Salinas, sought to negotiate with the state government a subsidy for 400 million pesos to finance Monarchs.

The company belongs to businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who is the second richest man in Mexico, with an estimated capital of USD 11.7 billion.

Entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas wants the soccer team to be subsidized with public resources (Photo: Saúl López / Cuartoscuro)



"The position of the state government is clear: it will do everything necessary for the team to stay, but something achievable in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. What does this mean? Without compromising strategic economic resources that we are very clear about today: they are for the health and life care of the people of Michoacán ”, he indicated Carlos Herrera Tello, state secretary of government, for the weekly.

The commercial strategy was to improve the economic conditions for the company's business. Annually, the club obtained 40 million pesos, according to the publication, in addition, that it did not pay for the use of the Morelos Stadium, by the agreement it had.

The organization has been under the management of TV Azteca since 1996 and on various occasions they requested subsidies in exchange for remaining in the entity, and have mentioned that for a company it does not represent an asset that generates profits.

In accordance with ESPN, the agreement between the Government of Sinaloa, which heads Quirino Ordaz, with Grupo Salinas it would be not less than five years, the above benefits the plaza because it is the same period in which the rise and fall in Mexican soccer will not apply. On the other hand, The marketing of the stadium will be in charge of the team owners.

For the construction of the new soccer stadium, the Government of Sinaloa spent 652.2 million pesos (Photo: Twitter / @QuirinoOC)

The state government allocated 652.2 million pesos in the construction of a soccer stadium in Mazatlán. The building began to be built without them having a team to house.

"All that the government of Sinaloa is going to offer to TV Azteca for moving to Monarcas has to be transparent contracts, the loan of the stadium, the benefits, all this that has already been replicated in other governments. In addition to using public resources, it is not a transparent process"Said Beatriz Pereyra, journalist for the magazine Proceso, for The eighth.

And he added that the agreements that the club established with the state government are not public or do not exist. "The Michoacán government was not transparent either with society or with the media. They make their arrangements, "he added.

Silvano Aureoles Conejo, governor of Michoacán, indicated that he was not notified of the change in the headquarters of the Monarcas team (Photo: Twitter @ Silvano_A)

Upon the announcement of the team, Silvano Aureoles, Governor of Michoacán, wrote on his social networks that he had not received official notification regarding the transfer or move, "decision that rests exclusively with them, not the government"

And he asked that the permanence of the team be valued, due to its history and roots. "I have been holding talks with their representatives to try to find an agreement that allows the team to stay here"He said, but also promised that he will do everything possible to have first division football in the entity.

