Ricardo Montaner's wife looks like his grandmother, fans say

Ricardo Montaner, singer of musical successes like Me going to miss him and The Top of the Sky, places on his Instagram account a photograph in which he appears with his wife Marlene and several Internet users criticize her. They tell him everything, mainly what his grandmother looks like.

Many followers of Ricardo Montaner on Instagram consider that his wife, more than that, looks like his grandmother, because he looks much bigger than him in the image he places in his social network.

Your wife looks like a grandmother ”,“ Literal ”,“ We ​​are all going to get this way, ”“ I thought the same, she looks much older than him, ”they write when they look at the picture.

The photograph in question was taken at the wedding of Evaluna, daughter of Ricardo and Marlene, which was celebrated in days gone by. The couple looks smiling, but it is clear that she looks older than Montaner.

Around 700 comments brings the image to the moment and almost 300 thousand reactions from the Venezuelan singer's followers.

Ricardo's vanity superior to his wife, he applied the entire blister of botox and radiess and left her full of wrinkles and with his mouth sucked, ”says another of the comments.

Marlene and Ricardo were happy with life on February 8, as their 22-year-old daughter Evaluna married in Miami, Florida, United States with singer Camilo Echeverry, 25.