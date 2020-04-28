Ricardo Arjona shares his reinvention in "Blanco y Negro"

Share it:

When Ricardo Arjona is asked to speak about Blanco y negro, his new album, he simply responds: "Let's listen to it better, the records are not spoken, they are listened to." This 2020, the most emblematic Guatemalan singer-songwriter and producer of the last decades will demonstrate that only Arjona surpasses Arjona, recreating himself, evolving and returning to his roots in a surprising way that will be marked in history, and not only in music.

Ricardo Arjona's creativity and ability to break patterns, allowing himself to flow in the most honest way with himself, will surprise everyone. And the first glimpse of what the public will see in his new musical creation is "Hongos", a single released today April 28 worldwide through all digital platforms, a song that rescues the purest "Arjona essence", the from the beginning, when he was studying university communication, in Guatemala.

"Mushrooms" is a song that was born in the heart of London's bohemia, in the most eventful way possible, as has happened with its best stories during the last three decades. "I was making another album until the song Hongos appeared in a London bar, with its trigger: Who gave the mushrooms to the god who made us? At that moment the course changed and I, with him, found myself defending the sounds of basic music. Today everyone adapts to find a space on the radio. I have nothing against any gender, but I do have a special animosity for those who get on the group that best suits them, even if it takes them anywhere ”, Ricardo Arjona commented in an exclusive interview provided by Sony Music Mexico to EL DEBATE.

"Mushrooms" is a fusion of vintage and avant-garde, of organic and sophisticated, of rustic and technological perfection, from North and South, from America and the old world, of meticulousness and spontaneity, of black and white, of the always uncomplicated Arjona and a picture of a contemporary English lord that was unknown to us until now. And it will be a discovery for his most loyal followers, who will see it like they never imagined. A new version of himself, with which he plays and dares more.

The Latin singer recorded his new album "Blanco y Negro" at the legendary Abbey Road studios in London, the same place where The Beatles songs were born and whose walls represent a true fossil for music.

We recorded it on Abbey Road absolutely live, we touched it up very little. He likes live music and a happy singer and songwriter.

"What happens to this project will be all extra happiness because it already gave us a lot of happiness when we did it. There are two albums: 'Blanco', which will be the first to come out with 14 songs, and 'Negro', which although it is already done It will come out later We made a book that contains from photographs, unpublished poems, to short stories; it is an impeccable piece and one of the best things i ever did"Ricardo Arjona mentioned.

Will Ricardo Arjona surprise his audience with his new album "Blanco y Negro"?

In the interview provided to El Debate by Sony Music México, the singer-songwriter answered this question as follows: "You know what I think, after analyzing the course of this interview, I am sounding immensely arrogant but there is no way to return (laughs Actually, it is the luxury of being able to say exactly what I feel. But I am going to answer your question with the question that the English guitarist asked me of this project; just when we finished the last song he sat next to me and I He said in his British English, 'What the fuck are you going to do with this record where you come from? Where the fuck are they going to play?' "

I only had one answer, 'at home and for me it is enough'. This project impacted and surprised me and that is the most important thing.

"I would be a liar if I told you that I would not like it to surprise others, of course I would, if I am clear that those of us who are dedicated to this are mostly correcting serious personality problems, perhaps looking for others the acceptance that we we don't give ourselves. "

Ricardo Arjona had other plans at the end of his "Circo soledad" tour, everything changed that night in that bar in the city of London, England. "A week after the last concert I started lying to myself as usual, supposedly I would spend the following year writing a novel, but the third week I already I was in the studio making up a duet project to be called 'Mujeres', 12 previously unreleased songs recorded on piano

with 12 different women. "

