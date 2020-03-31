Ricardinho's dribbles with which Vinicius hallucinates

Ricardinho It has joined the tendency of some athletes to share on their social networks some video of highlights of their sports career as entertainment for fans.

The Portuguese footballer, specifically, uploaded a video of his best dribbles to his official channels, which, because he is one of the best in his sport, futsal, they are of great quality.

To the point that Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid footballer, has made a comment making it clear that it is a video in which the protagonist really is at a high level.