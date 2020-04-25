Sports

Ribeiro, former agent of Neymar: "Real Madrid continues to dream of signing Neymar"

April 25, 2020
Wagner Ribeiro, a former Neymar agent, was blunt about the clubs that wanted the Brazilian soccer player before his four-season stint at FC Barcelona. Ribeiro clarified that among those clubs was that of Florentino Pérez, who "still dreams of signing Neymar".

Ribeiro added that many clubs showed interest, before the culé club closed the signing for 57 million euros: "Other offers came from Bayern Munich, from Juventus, with whom I had a meeting in Turin."

"Real Madrid also called me several times, because Florentino always dreamed of signing Neymar. Last year I was with him, in May, in his office, and he even told me he still dreams of signing Neymar"he explained in an interview on 'Canal do Nicola', explained.

The agent, who has participated in market movements by Kaká or Robinho, explained that Chelsea was also one of the great proposals. "I received an official offer from Chelsea the day Neymar debuted with the Brazilian team in 2010. They made an offer, we studied it, but in the end we didn't decide anything.

The agent also explained that the footballer's father has always been involved in decisions. "On that occasion, as on others, we transferred it to Neymar's father and the player himself," he added.

